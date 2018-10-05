Oakland Raiders will not move to Las Vegas before 2020

Oakland Raiders are looking at potential sites but will not move to Las Vegas for 2019 season

The Oakland Raiders are not making their big move to Las Vegas before 2020 and are currently without a home for the 2019 season.

The franchise are looking for somewhere to play some or all of their home games during that season if they are unable to make an agreement with officials in Oakland on the Coliseum.

It was suggested the team were thinking of using Sam Boyd Stadium, home of the UNLV football team, in Las Vegas, however, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the stadium is now not being considered as a potential site.

At present, the Raiders lease has not been extended in the Bay Area and the current deal is due to expire at the end of this season.

In August, owner Mark Davis spoke about the uncertainty of next season. He said: "It's in our minds but it's in the back of our minds right now.

"We're really concerned about 2018. Obviously, 2019 won't be in Las Vegas but it may have to be somewhere."

A 62-acre site west of the Las Vegas Strip that was purchased by the Raiders for their new stadium

In April 2017, NFL owners approved their move to Las Vegas which involved a new 65,000-seat domed stadium worth $1.8m - expected to be completed by August 2020.

It is understood the Raiders intend to leave Oakland if they city files a multi-million dollar antitrust lawsuit against them and the NFL, as reported in the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday.

