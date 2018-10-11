NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick honoured by Havard University

Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the American national anthem in 2016

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is among eight people being honoured by Harvard University for their contributions to black history and culture.

The eight recipients of the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal were honoured on Thursday afternoon by the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at the prestigious American institution.

Free agent Kaepernick, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, created a political firestorm when he began kneeling during the American national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice. He has not played since January 2017.

The 30-year-old is suing the NFL, claiming he has been frozen out of the league by team owners because of his activism.

A billboard featuring former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is displayed on the roof of the Nike Store in San Francisco

Kaepernick fronted Nike's 30th anniversary of their 'Just Do It' slogan in a high-profile advert campaign in September.

The advert polarised customers, with some opting to burn their Nike products in protest.

However, many hailed Kaepernick, and NFL spokeswoman Jocelyn Moore said in September: "The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity.

"We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive, change in our communities.

"The social injustice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action."