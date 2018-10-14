Seattle Seahawks 27-3 Oakland Raiders: Russell Wilson stars in Wembley win

4:00 Highlights of the Seattle Seahawks at the Oakland Raiders at Wembley in week six of the NFL Highlights of the Seattle Seahawks at the Oakland Raiders at Wembley in week six of the NFL

The Seattle Seahawks dominated a dismal Oakland Raiders outfit in the first NFL International Series game of 2018 at Wembley, running out convincing 27-3 winners.

The Seahawks held the Raiders scoreless in the first half, and to just 185 yards total on the night, as they eased to victory in front of a vocal pro-Seattle crowd, despite Oakland being the adopted 'home' team.

Derek Carr was strip-sacked down near Oakland's goal line in the second quarter and returned just 133 yards passing as the Raiders quarterback struggled throughout.

Russell Wilson, meanwhile, threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns, the first to Jaron Brown on the opening drive of the game, then to David Moore off the back of that Carr turnover, with a third strike to Tyler Lockett in the fourth quarter.

Wilson did, however, throw an interception in the third quarter, his only blemish in an otherwise faultless display, trying to force the ball into the endzone with his receiver double covered as he looked to extend Seattle's lead.

But, the Seahawks comfortably held on to victory, moving up to a competitive 3-3 mark on the season, while the Raiders slip further back in the mire at 1-5.

NFL returns to Wembley next Sunday as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Tennessee Titans, while the Jacksonville Jaguars return to their second home to face the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles on October 28.

FIRST QUARTER

Seahawks 7-0 Raiders: Russell Wilson 13-yard touchdown pass to Jaron Brown (Sebastian Janikowski extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Seahawks 14-0 Raiders: Russell Wilson 19-yard touchdown pass to David Moore (Sebastian Janikowski extra point good)

Seahawks 17-0 Raiders: Sebastian Janikowski 44-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Seahawks 20-0 Raiders: Sebastian Janikowski 26-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Seahawks 27-0 Raiders: Russell Wilson 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett (Sebastian Janikowski extra point good)

Seahawks 27-3 Raiders: Matt McCrane 43-yard field goal