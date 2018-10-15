WATCH: Conor McGregor inspires Dallas Cowboys to NFL win

0:23 Conor McGregor made an appearance in Dallas and tried throwing the football, but didn't manage to impress Scott Hanson Conor McGregor made an appearance in Dallas and tried throwing the football, but didn't manage to impress Scott Hanson

Conor McGregor is a natural headline-maker, but it's unlikely the UFC superstar will making any waves in the NFL anytime soon!

Click on the video to watch as McGregor has a go at quarterback, throwing the football around with some questionable results while attending the Dallas Cowboys' Week Six win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the video shown on the NFL RedZone coverage, presenter Scott Hanson gives his verdict on McGregor's form, suggesting "maybe Kabib beat the spiral out of him" in reference to his recent UFC defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Ouch!

The Cowboys were certainly inspired by McGregor's presence though, running out comfortable 40-7 winners over the Jags, having allowed the great man into their team huddle and showing off their own struts in celebration.

