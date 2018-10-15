Baltimore Ravens left guard Alex Lewis released from hospital after suffering neck injury

Alex Lewis will return home to be assessed further in Baltimore

Ravens starting guard Alex Lewis will undergo medical testing on Monday after sustaining a neck injury in Baltimore's victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the team announced.

Lewis was taken off the field on a stretcher early in the fourth quarter, with the injury occurring as he was run blocking.

The Ravens reported he was moving all of his extremities and had a CT scan at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

He was scheduled to return home with his team-mates and be further evaluated in Baltimore.

"Our prayers are with Alex and his family," head coach John Harbaugh said. "I would say this. So far, so good. There's a lot of optimism. He, neurologically, has his movement and all those types of things."

The injury occurred as he blocked linebacker Sharif Finch. It seemed at first that Lewis had hurt his right arm or shoulder, but he was immobilised on the stretcher, signifying a more serious injury. He waved to team-mates as he left the field.

The Ravens selected Lewis, a Nebraska product, in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Now 26, he missed the 2017 season with a torn shoulder labrum sustained in the preseason.