Baltimore Ravens 21-0 Tennessee Titans: Ravens sack Marcus Mariota franchise-record 11 times
Last Updated: 15/10/18 1:21am
The Baltimore Ravens set a franchise record of 11 sacks as they shut out an insipid Tennessee Titans team 21-0 on Sunday.
Za'Darious Smith had three sacks and Patrick Onwuasor had two for the Ravens, who finished one shy of equalling the NFL single-game sack record shared by five teams.
The Ravens outgained Tennessee 361 yards to just 106, while Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and running back Alex Collins ran in for two scores either side of half time.
The Titans (3-3) lost their second straight game, and have now not scored a touchdown in eight straight quarters. The Ravens (4-2), meanwhile, move into a share of the lead of the AFC North with victory.
Baltimore's win was tempered by a neck injury to guard Alex Lewis. Lewis was placed on a body board and taken off on a cart. The Ravens later tweeted that he had movement in all his extremities and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Play the NFL Challenge
Follow all the excitement of the 2018 season by playing the NFL Challenge, with weekly prizes and the chance to win a pair of season tickets to the 2019 games in London.
FIRST QUARTER
Ravens 7-0 Titans: Joe Flacco four-yard touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree (Justin Tucker extra point good)
SECOND QUARTER
Ravens 14-0 Titans: Alex Collins 13-yard touchdown run (Justin Tucker extra point good)
THIRD QUARTER
Ravens 21-0 Titans: Alex Collins two-yard touchdown run (Justin Tucker extra point good)
FOURTH QUARTER
Game's key stats
|BALTIMORE
|TENNESSEE
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Joe Flacco
|25/37 238 1 1
|Marcus Mariota
|10/15 117 0 0
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Alex Collins
|19 54 2
|Derrick Henry
|7 21 0
|Gus Edwards
|10 42 0
|Dion Lewis
|5 9 0
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Michael Crabtree
|6 93 1
|Tajae Sharpe
|2 33 0
|Willie Snead
|7 60 0
|Anthony Firkser
|2 25 0
|John Brown
|2 28 0
|Corey Davis
|1 24 0
|Total yards
|361
|Total yards
|106