NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week Six picks

There's now only one game separating them!

Each week, on the Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their predictions for every NFL game, keeping a tally of their records as the season goes on. Neil got the better of Jeff in Week Five, to pull back to within one of his long-time rival...

2018 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 8-7-1 9-6-1 Week Two 9-6-1 10-5-1 Week Three 10-6 8-8 Week Four 7-8 9-6 Week Five 10-5 9-6 Season record 44-32-2 45-31-2

Read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week Six picks...

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants, Thursday Night Football

Sky Sports Action (407), 12.30am, Friday

The Eagles will have to do without Jay Ajayi in New York and for the rest of the season

NEIL PICKS: EAGLES

I'm picking Philly to win this one on the road.

JEFF PICKS: EAGLES

I'm going the same. Ain't no Meadowlands Miracle needed; the Eagles are going to come in and whoop the Giants.

Seattle Seahawks @ Oakland Raiders, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Sunday @ Wembley

Russell Wilson has received help from the Seahawks run game in recent weeks

NEIL PICKS: SEAHAWKS

For three-straight weeks now, the Seahawks have got their running game going, while helps quarterback Russell Wilson. I've got to go with Seattle to win this one at Wembley.

JEFF PICKS: SEAHAWKS

Seattle are taking the right approach. They fly into London on Thursday, while the Raiders aren't due in till late on Friday. It's similar to what we saw with the Ravens, who arrived late last year and lost heavily to the Jaguars. Oakland head coach Jon Gruden is already whining about the trip, so I think Seattle takes it.

Baltimore Ravens @ Tennessee Titans, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm, Sunday

Can Joe Flacco and the Baltimore offense get the better of Tennessee's?

NEIL PICKS: RAVENS

I think Baltimore will find just enough on offense, and Tennessee are really struggling on offense. I'm going with the Ravens on the road.

JEFF PICKS: RAVENS

I agree with you. I like the Ravens too, but I think this one is going to be a real baseball score, something low like 9-6. One of those kind of games.

Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Monday

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are unbeaten through the first five weeks of the season

NEIL PICKS: CHIEFS

I'm going with the Chiefs. They've got a certain Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, and I just think the offense matches up really well against this Patriots defense.

JEFF PICKS: CHIEFS

We are going to crown the new kings of the NFL this week in the Chiefs! When you see what they did last week against the might of the Jacksonville defense, and now they're playing New England, I'm taking the team that is putting up the points.

San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers, Monday Night Football

Sky Sports Action (407), 1am, Tuesday

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers go up against an injury-depleted 49ers outfit

NEIL PICKS: PACKERS

C.J. Beathard at quarterback for the 49ers, up against Aaron Rodgers? Packers win.

JEFF PICKS: PACKERS

You said it all.

