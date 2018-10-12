Philadelphia Eagles 34-13 New York Giants: Carson Wentz's three TDs fires Eagles to convincing win

3:45 Highlights of the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles in week six of the NFL Highlights of the New York Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles in week six of the NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles got their season back on track with a 34-13 hammering of a toothless New York Giants outfit on Thursday night.

The Giants struggled throughout the divisional match-up, particularly on offense, with the exception of a breakout performance from rookie running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley tallied 229 total yards from scrimmage, including a 50-yard touchdown run. But, his breakaway TD came with the game already all but over and the Giants already trailing 31-6 in the third quarter.

The Eagles got off to a fast start in the contest after Eli Manning turned the ball over on New York's opening drive, leading to a 13-yard touchdown strike from Carson Wentz to Alshon Jeffery - the two would connect again for a score on the opening drive of the second half.

Wentz finished 26 of 36 passing, throwing for 278 yards and three TDs, while Manning and the Giants offense struggled to stretch the field, much to the audible frustration of the home crowd.

Manning completed 24 of his 43 passes on the night, for 281 yards, while Odell Beckham Jr was held to only 44 yards receiving off six catches.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles move up to 3-3 on the year with the victory, while the Giants slip further back in the NFC East to 1-5.

FIRST QUARTER

Eagles 7-0 Giants: Carson Wentz 13-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery (Jake Elliott extra point good)

Eagles 7-3 Giants: Aldrick Rosas 33-yard field goal

Eagles 14-3 Giants: Corey Clement one-yard touchdown run (Elliott extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Eagles 14-6 Giants: Rosas 21-yard field goal

Eagles 21-6 Giants: Wentz 10-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz (Elliott extra point good)

Eagles 24-6 Giants: Elliott 33-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Eagles 31-6 Giants: Wentz one-yard touchdown pass to Jeffery (Elliott extra point good)

Eagles 31-13 Giants: Saquon Barkley 50-yard touchdown run (Rosas extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Eagles 34-13 Giants: Elliott 30-yard field goal