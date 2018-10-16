Nick Bosa leaves Ohio State to focus on preparing for NFL

Nick Bosa had 17.5 sacks in 27 games for Ohio State

Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa has ended his college career prematurely to focus on preparing for the NFL.

Bosa was considered one of the top players in college football before he suffered a core muscle injury against TCU on September 15.

He had surgery five days later, with no timetable set for a return.

Ohio State announced that Bosa "intends to withdraw from school in order to devote more time to his rehabilitation and training efforts."

The All-American defensive end, whose older brother Joey was selected third overall by the Chargers in 2016, is expected to be a high first-round draft pick.

Joey Bosa was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said in a statement: "I was hopeful that Nick would be able to return to play again for us.

"I know this was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for Nick and his family, and I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 per cent healthy and ready for his next chapter.

"I want to thank Nick for the remarkable efforts he gave for this program. He is a first-class young man who we have been honoured to coach."