Atlanta Falcons place RB Devonta Freeman on injured reserve

Devonta Freeman Freeman played in just two of Atlanta's first six games while slowed by knee, foot and groin injuries

The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Devonta Freeman on injured reserve with foot and groin injuries on Tuesday, though they are "hopeful" he can return late this season.

Head coach Dan Quinn said the team thought Freeman just had "general soreness" in his groin, but after further testing, the running back will need a procedure to repair the issue. Quinn expects to know more in a few weeks about whether Freeman can return this year.

Freeman has been plagued by injury throughout the season, missing three games with a knee injury and then injuring his foot and groin after returning in Week 5.

Quinn had already ruled Freeman out for Monday night's game against the New York Giants.

The 26-year-old has just 91 total yards and no touchdowns on 19 touches in parts of three games this season.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Freeman is in the second year of a five-year, $41.25m contract that ranks him fourth in the NFL among running backs with an $8.25m annual average.

Tevin Coleman has taken the lead role in the Falcons backfield in Devonta Freeman's absence

The Falcons have relied heavily on Tevin Coleman, who has 71 carries for 260 yards (3.7 average) and a touchdown, along with 13 catches for 105 yards and two scores.

Rookie fourth-rounder Ito Smith has 168 total yards on 42 touches with three rushing touchdowns. The team ranks 29th in rushing yards per game (86.0) and 27th in yards per carry (3.8) this season.

Freeman is Atlanta's fifth starter placed on injured reserve this season, joining Pro Bowlers Deion Jones (foot) and Keanu Neal (ACL), free safety Ricardo Allen (Achilles) and left guard Andy Levitre (triceps). Jones is eligible to be recalled from IR in November, but each of the other three has been ruled out for the season.

Freeman could be recalled from IR in Week 15, assuming he would be healthy enough to return. Each team is allowed to recall two players from IR each season.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are expected to sign kicker Giorgio Tavecchio to kick against the Giants, according to multiple reports.

Primary kicker Matt Bryant injured his hamstring while making a 57-yarder late last week and is expected to sit out Monday. Tavecchio was with the Falcons during training camp and made 15 of 21 field goals last season with the Oakland Raiders.