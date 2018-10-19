Denver Broncos 45-10 Arizona Cardinals: Visitors return two interceptions for TDs in rout

4:28 Highlights from the NFL as Denver Broncos took on Arizona Cardinals in week seven. Highlights from the NFL as Denver Broncos took on Arizona Cardinals in week seven.

The visiting Denver Broncos returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the first quarter on their way to an utterly dominant 45-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

On the offensive side of the ball, Emmanuel Sanders impressed for Denver, catching six passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, as well as throwing a TD strike Courtland Sutton.

Denver (3-4) snapped a four-game losing streak, though quarterback Case Keenum still had his struggles, completing 14 of 21 passes for just 161 yards, a touchdown and an interception. It was on the ground, as well as on defense, where the Broncos did the majority of their damage.

1:00 Emmanuel Sanders impressed for Denver in their win over Arizona and scored this touchdown in some style. Emmanuel Sanders impressed for Denver in their win over Arizona and scored this touchdown in some style.

Phillip Lindsay rushed for 90 yards on 14 carries, including a 28-yard TD run, while fellow rookie Royce Freeman had a one-yard plunge for a score as part of his 13 rushes for 37 yards.

Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, meanwhile, endured a rough night, throwing three interceptions and fumbling the ball away twice. Two of those picks were returned for touchdowns of 20 yards and 53 yards by Todd Davis and Chris Harris, respectively, as Denver racked up the points in the first quarter.

There was no coming back for the Cardinals (1-6), down 35-3 at the half, who fall to 0-4 at home for the first time since 1979.

FIRST QUARTER

Broncos 7-0 Cardinals: Todd Davis 20-yard interception return for a touchdown (Brandon McManus extra point good)

Broncos 14-0 Cardinals: Emmanuel Sanders 28-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton (McManus extra point good)

Broncos 14-3 Cardinals: Phil Dawson 43-yard field goal

Broncos 21-3 Cardinals: Chris Harris 53-yard interception return for a touchdown (McManus extra point good)

0:39 Emmanuel Sanders threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton as the Broncos beat the Cardinals. Emmanuel Sanders threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton as the Broncos beat the Cardinals.

SECOND QUARTER

Broncos 28-3 Cardinals: Case Keenum 64-yard touchdown pass to Sanders (McManus extra point good)

Broncos 35-3 Cardinals: Royce Freeman one-yard touchdown run (McManus extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Broncos 35-10 Cardinals: Josh Rosen four-yard touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald (Dawson extra point good)

Broncos 42-10 Cardinals: Phillip Lindsay 28-yard touchdown run (McManus extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Broncos 45-10 Cardinals: McManus 41-yard field goal