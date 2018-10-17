Inside the Huddle podcast: Brilliance of Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers

On the latest Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil Reynolds is joined by Rob Ryan, Takeo Spikes and Jeff Reinebold to reflect on their experience at a "loudest yet" Wembley in Week Six.

While a "pitiful" Oakland Raiders were well-beaten by the Seattle Seahawks in London, there was a real ding-dong battle played out later on Sunday night between AFC contenders, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

Neil and the gang discuss the brilliance of Tom Brady and young Patrick Mahomes - in only his seventh NFL start - in that game, as well as more fourth-quarter heroics from Aaron Rodgers in the Green Bay Packers' Monday night win over the San Francisco 49ers.

We also ask Rob and Takeo who can possibly upset the Patriots or the Chiefs out of the AFC? The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the pre-season favourites from the conference but have lost three of their last four, being outscored a combined 70-21.

The panel take a closer look at just what is going wrong in Jacksonville, and in Oakland, where he hear head coach Jon Gruden justifying the number of veterans added to the roster in the summer.

The Jaguars were the NFL's No 1 defense in 2017, but Rob says any comparison between them and the much-vaunted Chicago Bears unit his dad Buddy coached in 1985 are "a joke".

As well as all of that, we preview the Week Seven match-ups live on Sky Sports, including an intriguing battle between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets, and an NFC East rivalry game featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins.

AND, as usual, the guys each name their player of the week, as well as pick their 'lock' and 'shock' results for the weekend ahead.

