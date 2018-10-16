San Francisco 49ers 30-33 Green Bay Packers: Mason Crosby kicks game-winner as time expires

4:23 Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers visit to the Green Bay Packers in week six of the NFL Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers visit to the Green Bay Packers in week six of the NFL

Mason Crosby kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to help the Green Bay Packers edge out a competitive San Francisco 49ers team 33-30 on Monday Night Football.

Crosby missed four field goals in Green Bay's loss last week to the Detroit Lions last week but went a perfect four for four this time around, including the clutch kick from 27 yards out to win the contest.

The game-winner was set up by a C.J. Beathard interception with the 49ers down inside the redzone and looking to put up the winning points themselves, with little more than a minute left.

The Packers then drove 81 yards down the field, with the help of an illegal contact penalty called on 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman on third-and-15 that wiped out a sack of Aaron Rodgers with 43 seconds left.

Mason Crosby celebrates after his game-winning kick for Green Bay

Rodgers rushed up the gut of the San Francisco defense for 21 yards on the very next play, helping move the Packers into field goal range.

Rodgers went 25 of 46 passing on the night, throwing for 425 yards and two touchdowns to Davante Adams, who had 10 catches for 132 yards. Adams was one of three Packers receivers to go over 100 yards on the night.

Other than the late interception, San Francisco back-up QB Beathard also had a decent outing, hooking up with No 1 target Marquise Goodwin for two long TDs, the first a 67-yarder. But, it was a pass intended for Goodwin that was crucially picked off by Packers cornerback Kevin King late in the game, gifting Green Bay the chance to win it.

Win it they did, with Green Bay (3-2-1) moving into a tie with the Minnesota Vikings in second place in the NFC North, while San Francisco (1-5) slip further back in the NFC West.

FIRST QUARTER

49ers 7-0 Packers: Matt Breida three-yard touchdown run (Robbie Gould extra point good)

49ers 7-7 Packers: Ty Montgomery two-yard touchdown run (Mason Crosby extra point good)

49ers 7-10 Packers: Mason Crosby 29-yard field goal

49ers 7-17 Packers: Aaron Rodgers nine-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams (Mason Crosby extra point good)

49ers 14-17 Packers: C.J. Beathard 67-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Goodwin (Robbie Gould extra point good)

1:53 Aaron Rodgers praised Green Bay Packers team-mate Mason Crosby, who kicked the winning field goal in the final seconds of the victory over the San Francisco 49ers Aaron Rodgers praised Green Bay Packers team-mate Mason Crosby, who kicked the winning field goal in the final seconds of the victory over the San Francisco 49ers

SECOND QUARTER

49ers 14-20 Packers: Mason Crosby 29-yard field goal

49ers 21-20 Packers: C.J. Beathard 30-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Goodwin (Robbie Gould extra point good)

49ers 24-20 Packers: Robbie Gould 46-yard field goal

1:05 Mason Crosby thanked his team-mates for sticking by him after coming back from missing four kicks in a week five loss Mason Crosby thanked his team-mates for sticking by him after coming back from missing four kicks in a week five loss

THIRD QUARTER

49ers 24-23 Packers: Mason Crosby 51-yard field goal

49ers 27-23 Packers: Robbie Gould 44-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

49ers 30-23 Packers: Robbie Gould 43-yard field goal

49ers 30-30 Packers: Aaron Rodgers 16-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams (Mason Crosby extra point good)

49ers 30-33 Packers: Mason Crosby 27-yard field goal