NFL Team of the Week featuring Tom Brady, Todd Gurley and Albert Wilson

Wilson came up with two huge scores in a Miami Win

Who were some of the top performers from Week Six of the NFL season?

We've just finished another epic Sunday in the NFL, and with just one game remaining, it's time for our Team of the Week.

After another week of closely-contested battles - eight teams lost by just one score - it was left for individual performers to come up big and we have picked out some stars from the action...

Quarterback - Tom Brady, New England Patriots

We saw the best of Brady on Sunday night

It was hard to leave out Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and even Brock Osweiler from this week's list, but when it comes to clean, unrelenting offensive performances, Brady showed yet again why he will go down as arguably the greatest of all time.

3:28 A collection of the best moments from week six of the NFL. A collection of the best moments from week six of the NFL.

In an epic shootout, the Patriots held off the surging Chiefs, led by Mahomes, to hand them their first defeat of the season. Brady went 24 of 35 for 340 yards and one touchdown, but added a diving touchdown on the ground and came up big with four scoring drives in the fourth quarter.

Running back - Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Barkley has quickly established himself as one of the best backs in football

Last Thursday, the Eagles came out on top of the Giants with a crushing performance. However, it wasn't for lack of trying from New York's rookie running back sensation. With a total of 229 scrimmage yards (130 rushing, 99 receiving), Barkley has now recorded 100-plus scrimmage yards in his first six games.

Forty-six and 50-yard runs - and an absurd 55-yard catch - showed why he was well worthy of being the second overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Running back - Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams continue to use Gurley heavily, and he is thriving

We might have to reserve a spot for Gurley every single week at this rate. In six games, he has nine touchdowns. On Sunday in Denver - as the Rams continued their undefeated start and moved to 6-0 - the powerful back had 2018 yards on the ground, continuously gashing Denver's defense.

Last season's Offensive Player of the Year is thriving and on pace to smash his 2017 stats.

Wide receiver - Albert Wilson, Miami Dolphins

0:41 Albert Wilson ran 75 yards to grab a touchdown to send the Dolphins into overtime against the Bears. Albert Wilson ran 75 yards to grab a touchdown to send the Dolphins into overtime against the Bears.

Miami's Wilson, an offseason acquisition from the Chiefs, continues to impress with big plays and bring a spark to the Dolphins' offense. In Week Two, he threw for a 52-yard touchdown on a trick play to Jakeem Grant and took a Ryan Tannehill pass to the house from 74.

This week without Tannehill, Wilson stepped up in a big way, catch two separate 43 and 75-yard scores from backup Osweiler, the second saving his team and sending the game to overtime. Miami went on to win, thanks in a large part to Wilson's efforts.

Wide receiver - Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Hill had a hat-trick of TDs on the night

The NFL's best 'big-play waiting to happen' came through with three touchdowns including a 75-yard leaping catch-and-run with just three minutes left in the game to tie the score at 40-40.

Unfortunately for Hill and the Chiefs, that was enough time for Brady to go down and win the game, but Hill will continue to give opposing defenses nightmares all season.

Offensive line - Pittsburgh Steelers

Antonio Brown's last-second touchdown sealed the road win for Pittsburgh

One of the hardest things to do as a football team is roll into the home of a division opponent - the current leader of the pack - and pile up the yards in a road win. Pittsburgh did exactly that, with 481 total yards (compared to Cincinnati's 275).

Ben Roethlisberger had 369 yards and amazingly, wasn't sacked at all despite 46 pass attempts. James Conner carried 19 times for 111 yards and the push from the offensive line helped him power in for two one-yard touchdowns. Pittsburgh are starting to look dangerous again.

Defensive line - Baltimore Ravens

There was no getting past the Ravens

In perhaps the most one-sided game of the weekend, Baltimore set a franchise record of 11 sacks as the shut out the Titans 21-0 and out-gained them 361 yards to just 106.

While the linebackers and edge rushers got most of the numbers, Baltimore's interior simply didn't allow Tennessee to move. If this team can become more consistent, they will make some noise in the AFC.

Defensive end - Frank Clark, Seattle Seahawks

4:00 Highlights of the Seattle Seahawks at the Oakland Raiders at Wembley in Week Six of the NFL season. Highlights of the Seattle Seahawks at the Oakland Raiders at Wembley in Week Six of the NFL season.

Our first Wembley game of the season was severely lopsided in favour of Seattle, and they came away with a 27-3 win. One defensive standout was Clark, who sacked and stripped Oakland quarterback Derek Carr twice in the contest. He tacked on another half sack to his tally, too.

After giving up 468 yards last week, Seattle held Oakland to just 185 yards and smothered Carr repeatedly on their way to the big win.

Linebacker - Za'Darius Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Smith had the best statistical day on Baltimore's defense

We've mentioned the Ravens D-line as a whole, but linebacker Smith racked up the stats with three sacks, two QB hits, and a forced fumble.

Smith's sacks came at important times, as they helped keep Tennessee out of field goal range. The Ravens handed the Titans their first shutout since relocating to Tennessee (1997), and Smith played a huge part.

Cornerback - Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers

King got his reward for great coverage with two interceptions

The Chargers went into what many deemed a 'trap game' against the Browns - who had just come off a big win over the Ravens - and took care of business in Cleveland. Offensively, they looked fantastic through the air and on the ground, and the defense was dominant.

In particular, Desmond King not only shut down his receivers in coverage, but he came up with two interceptions of Browns rookie QB Baker Mayfield. The Chargers look like a force to be reckoned with.

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL.