Kansas City Chiefs 40-43 New England Patriots: Chiefs suffer first loss in high-scoring epic

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots inflicted a first loss of the season on the Kansas City Chiefs, and a first career defeat for Patrick Mahomes, as they edged an epic Sunday night encounter 43-40.

Brady passed for 340 yards, throwing a touchdown and also running for one, which gave New England back the lead late on after Kansas City had edged back ahead in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes looked a bit rusty early on in undoubtedly the biggest test yet of his NFL career - throwing a pair of first-half interceptions - but bounced back in a big way, finishing with 352 yards and four touchdown passes.

Mahomes opened the second half with a 67-yard scoring strike to Kareem Hunt, and then connected with Tyreek Hill on three TDs, the last of which was a 70-yard monster to tie the game up at 40-40.

But Brady led the Patriots on a game-winning drive in the final three minutes, with a 28-yard field goal from Stephen Gostkowski winning it as time expired.

The win was Brady's 200th in the regular season as a starting quarterback and moves the Patriots up to a 4-2 mark on the season, one back from the Chiefs (5-1) in the AFC.

FIRST QUARTER

Chiefs 3-0 Patriots: Harrison Butker 42-yard field goal

Chiefs 3-3 Patriots: Stephen Gostkowski 48-yard field goal

Chiefs 3-10 Patriots: Sony Michel four-yard touchdown run (Stephen Gostkowski extra point good)

Chiefs 6-10 Patriots: Harrison Butker 43-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Chiefs 6-17 Patriots: Tom Brady 17-yard touchdown pass to Julian Edelman (Stephen Gostkowski extra point good)

Chiefs 9-17 Patriots: Harrison Butker 24-yard field goal

Chiefs 9-24 Patriots: Sony Michel one-yard touchdown run (Stephen Gostkowski extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Chiefs 16-24 Patriots: Patrick Mahomes 67-yard touchdown pass to Kareem Hunt (Harrison Butker extra point good)

Chiefs 16-27 Patriots: Stephen Gostkowski 24-yard field goal

Chiefs 19-27 Patriots: Harrison Butker 30-yard field goal

Chiefs 26-27 Patriots: Patrick Mahomes 14-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill (Harrison Butker extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Chiefs 26-30 Patriots: Stephen Gostkowski 39-yard field goal

Chiefs 33-30 Patriots: Patrick Mahomes one-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill (Harrison Butker extra point good)

Chiefs 33-37 Patriots: Tom Brady four-yard touchdown run (Stephen Gostkowski extra point good)

Chiefs 33-40 Patriots: Stephen Gostkowski 50-yard field goal

Chiefs 40-40 Patriots: Patrick Mahomes 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill (Harrison Butker extra point good)

Chiefs 40-43 Patriots: Stephen Gostkowski 28-yard field goal