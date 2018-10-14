Albert Wilson's game-tying 75-yarder in Miami Dolphins comeback win

0:41 Albert Wilson ran 75 yards to grab a touchdown to send the Dolphins into overtime against the Bears Albert Wilson ran 75 yards to grab a touchdown to send the Dolphins into overtime against the Bears

Watch Albert Wilson's unbelievable 75-yard catch-and-run that helped the Miami Dolphins upset the Chicago Bears.

The biggest shock of Sunday's early games was no doubt Miami's overtime win over the 3-1 Chicago Bears.

Shortly before kickoff, starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was ruled out of the game with an injury and under-performing veteran Brock Osweiler stepped in.

After Chicago had scored 21 points in the third quarter to take a commanding 21-10 lead, Miami clawed their way back to 21-21 until Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky found Anthony Miller with just over three minutes left to give them the lead.

But on the very next play, Wilson caught a short pass, evaded a number of Bears tacklers and made his way to the end zone to tie the game at 28-28.

Miami took the game to overtime and stole the win.

Click on the video above to watch Wilson's 75-yard touchdown reception.

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.