WATCH: NFL plays of the week featuring Tyreek Hill, Albert Wilson and Antonio Brown

We've picked out some of the best catches, runs, passes and returns from Week Six of the NFL season.

Click on the video above to watch the best plays from Week Six, including Latavius Murray's strong stiff arm, Russell Wilson showing off his escapability, and JuJu Smith-Schuster 'Moss-ing' his defender on a jump ball.

Tyreek Hill was the star of Sunday Night Football, and his 75-yard catch deep into the fourth quarter - his third of the game - tied the epic encounter between the Chiefs and Patriots 40-40 with just minutes to go.

There were big plays aplenty for Kansas City as quarterback Patrick Mahomes had already found Kareem Hunt for a 67-yarder in the third quarter. Unfortunately, those stunning scores were in vain as New England won the game with a last-second field goal.

One touchdown that wasn't in vain, however, was Albert Wilson's 75-yard catch-and-run that tied the game for Miami against Chicago. Wilson caught the ball short, and sliced and diced his way through the entire Bears defense. The Dolphins went on to take the win in overtime.

There were more game-winning plays, including Antonio Brown's 31-catch to seal a road win, and Johnathan Joseph's interception return for a touchdown that gave Houston their third straight win.

For all of that, and, more, click on the video above to watch the plays of the week from Week Six in the NFL.

