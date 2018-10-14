Baltimore Ravens 21-0 Tennessee Titans: Ravens sack Marcus Mariota franchise-record 11 times

2:08 Highlights of the Baltimore Ravens at the Tennessee Titans in week six of the NFL. Highlights of the Baltimore Ravens at the Tennessee Titans in week six of the NFL.

The Baltimore Ravens set a franchise record of 11 sacks as they shut out an insipid Tennessee Titans team 21-0 on Sunday.

Za'Darious Smith had three sacks and Patrick Onwuasor had two for the Ravens, who finished one shy of equalling the NFL single-game sack record shared by five teams.

The Ravens outgained Tennessee 361 yards to just 106, while Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and running back Alex Collins ran in for two scores either side of half time.

The Titans (3-3) lost their second straight game, and have now not scored a touchdown in eight straight quarters. The Ravens (4-2), meanwhile, move into a share of the lead of the AFC North with victory.

Baltimore's win was tempered by a neck injury to guard Alex Lewis. Lewis was placed on a body board and taken off on a cart. The Ravens later tweeted that he had movement in all his extremities and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

FIRST QUARTER

Ravens 7-0 Titans: Joe Flacco four-yard touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree (Justin Tucker extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Ravens 14-0 Titans: Alex Collins 13-yard touchdown run (Justin Tucker extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Ravens 21-0 Titans: Alex Collins two-yard touchdown run (Justin Tucker extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Game's key stats BALTIMORE TENNESSEE Passing C/A Yds TD Int Passing C/A Yds TD Int Joe Flacco 25/37 238 1 1 Marcus Mariota 10/15 117 0 0 Rushing Att Yds TD Rushing Att Yds TD Alex Collins 19 54 2 Derrick Henry 7 21 0 Gus Edwards 10 42 0 Dion Lewis 5 9 0 Receiving Rec Yds TD Receiving Rec Yds TD Michael Crabtree 6 93 1 Tajae Sharpe 2 33 0 Willie Snead 7 60 0 Anthony Firkser 2 25 0 John Brown 2 28 0 Corey Davis 1 24 0 Total yards 361 Total yards 106

NFL Week Six late-game round-up

Rams 23-20 Broncos

Todd Gurley rushed for a career-high 208 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries as the Rams (6-0) stayed undefeated by inflicting a fourth-straight loss on the Broncos (2-4).

Jaguars 7-40 Cowboys

Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to Cole Beasley and rushed for a career-high 82 yards as Dallas (3-3) stunned the Jaguars (3-3).