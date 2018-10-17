Buffalo Bills to start Derek Anderson at quarterback in place of injured rookie Josh Allen

Derek Anderson will start at quarterback for the Bills in relief of the injured Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are turning to newly signed veteran quarterback Derek Anderson to fill in for injured rookie starter Josh Allen.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced Anderson as the team's starter for their Week Seven game against the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.

Allen misses the game due to an elbow injury that looks set to keep him out for at least two to three weeks, but McDermott added there is no plan at this point for the quarterback to have surgery.

Dr James Andrews had earlier confirmed that news, reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, via a source informed of the situation. The expectation is that the No 7 overall pick in this year's draft will miss at least a couple of games and then will be assessed on a week-to-week basis thereafter.

#Bills QB Josh Allen received a second opinion on his sprained elbow from Dr. James Andrews, and while he won’t need surgery, the expectation as of now is Allen will miss at least two or three games, then be week-to-week from there, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2018

Veteran quarterback Anderson was signed by the Bills only a week ago, having previously spent six years with McDermott at the Carolina Panthers.

"Derek's a guy that I've been around in Carolina. He brings experience, leadership, presence to the table, and he's worked hard over the last week and a half here to get up to speed," McDermott said on Wednesday.

Anderson has beaten out regular back-up Nathan Peterman for the start on Sunday, after he has badly struggled so far in his short NFL career.

The second-year QB, threw five interceptions before half-time on his first start last season, had two more picks in this year's season opener having been named the team's starter and then threw two more last week when subbing in for the injured Allen.

Bills back-up Nathan Peterman has struggled badly when he has seen NFL action

The first of those Peterman interceptions last Sunday was particularly costly. With their game against the Houston Texans all tied up after Buffalo's swarming defense came through with a stellar goal-line stand, Peterman tossed a pick-six that essentially handed the victory to the Texans.

Of the 15 drives Peterman has led this season, 10 have resulted in a punt or turnover. Although it's a small sample size, his career interception rate of 11.4 per cent ranks as the highest by any player since at least 1975, according to NFL Research.

