WATCH: Emmanuel Sanders throws touchdown pass for Denver Broncos in Arizona Cardinals win

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders had quite the night in their 45-10 drubbing of the Arizona Cardinals.

Sanders player a starring role in the Thursday night win, returning 102 yards off six receptions, catching a touchdown pass as well as throwing one himself!

Click on the video above to watch Sanders' 28-yard scoring strike to fellow wideout Courtland Sutton, who made a good diving grab to come down with the ball in the endzone.

Sanders is not the first NFL receiver to throw a touchdown pass this season though, with Odell Beckham Jr also showing off his arm talent recently with a passing TD against the Carolina Panthers.

Sanders later added to his stellar outing, somersaulting into the endzone when racing free for a 64-yard touchdown reception deep downfield from Denver quarterback Case Keenum.

Watch Sanders' passing TD above, and click on the video below to see his leap into the endzone on his 64-yard score!

