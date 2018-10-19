Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Redskins: An NFL rivalry unmatched

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has won all four of his games against the Redskins so far in his career

The NFC East has long been considered the division in the National Football League.

Like its biggest challenger, the NFC North (formerly known as NFC Central), it hosts three of the seven longest-running, most historic NFL franchises. But, what sets it apart is the 13 Super Bowl winners that have come from the East. The North accounts for only five, while the next-best challengers are the AFC's East and North divisions with eight each.

The Dallas Cowboys, nicknamed 'America's Team' - an indication of their standing in the sport - top the pile, with five Vince Lombardi trophies to their name, the New York Giants have four, Washington Redskins three, while the long-suffering Philadelphia Eagles finally got off the mark with their first last year.

The Eagles bought the Lombardi Trophy back to Philadelphia for the first time last year

So, is it the NFL's best division?

"I know it used to be," says Rob Ryan, former Dallas defensive coordinator in 2011 and 2012. "Now it is kind of up and down. But these teams hate each other."

The success each team in the East has enjoyed, or hasn't as the case may be, has bred jealousy, hatred, and a win-at-all-costs determination to succeed.

That determination is embodied by the team owners, particularly in Dallas and Washington, who meet on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports Action from 9.25pm.

Dan Snyder's reign in Washington, certainly in the early years, was characterised by reckless spending on big-name players - often in the twilight of their careers, lacking in sufficient motivation or drive - or on prospects undeserving yet of such a payout.

His desperate spending hasn't reaped results. Since purchasing the team in 1999, Snyder has presided over a combined losing record of 135-173-1. That's in stark contrast to Dallas figurehead since 1989, Jerry Jones.

Jerry Jones has been a prominent figure in the NFL since taking over the Cowboys in 1989

Jones has overseen three Super Bowl wins, albeit early in his tenure and, over the years, has become almost as famous as the Cowboys brand itself, to the extent that the team's Dallas facility is often nicknamed 'Jerryworld'.

Jones is a vocal critic of his team, one with a renowned ruthless streak for the firing of his coaches and players over the years.

"This is the game that got me fired in Dallas," Coach Ryan recalls about the meeting with Washington to end the 2012 season. "They scored four touchdowns on us and we threw two interceptions.

It was a game against Washington in 2012 that cost Rob Ryan his job with the Cowboys

"I know how it is; it's a heated rivalry. The owner can't stand the Redskins, so he wants this one bad."

2012 was the second of three consecutive seasons where the Cowboys finished a painfully average 8-8, losing out on the East title to a different divisional opponent in a final-week qualifier of each season.

It's indicative of Dallas' downward trend since they last tasted success in a Super Bowl in 1996. 13 years without a playoff win followed, and while the Tony Romo-led Cowboys ended that streak in 2009, the team are still fighting for relevance in a division that has somewhat left them, and the Redskins, behind.

Dallas last won the Super Bowl in 1996 with a star-studded line-up

Washington are still in the midst of their own 12-year run without tasting a playoff victory, while the last of their Super Bowl wins was even further back, in 1992. Since, the two storied franchises have had to idly watch on as the Giants were twice crowned in 2008 and 2011 and then the Eagles last year.

But, seven games into the 2018 season and it's the Redskins and Cowboys who occupy the No 1 and No 2 spots in the East - albeit with modest 3-2 and 3-3 records, respectively - but former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes believes the winner of Sunday's match-up could subsequently kick on as challengers.

"When you look at both teams, they are very similar in stature," says Takeo. "They can both run the football, have strong offensive lines and are good on defense.

"And what I do feel, with the path that both teams are taking, is whoever wins this game will take off and be a challenger to the Eagles to win the division."

As Takeo rightly points out, the comparisons between the two teams through six weeks are startling. They rank similarly poor on offense in yards per game (Cowboys 29th, Redskins 25th), points per game (25th, 24th), but are up there in defense categories, YPG allowed (4th, 5th) and PPG allowed (2nd, 8th).

With that in mind, where will Sunday's game be won and lost? Where is the weakness that can be exploited? What is the edge that either team can gain?

"I truly think the winner of this game will be the ones that shine the most defensively," adds Takeo.

"And when I look at Washington's season, this is their biggest game to date defensively. Especially for coordinator Greg Manusky, as the note on him is that his teams have great defensive games, but then when they play against the big teams that they really need to beat, can they do it?

"The New Orleans Saints on Monday night was one of those games, and this is another one that everyone will be watching."

The Redskins were blown away by the Saints in that Week Five meeting Takeo mentions, losing 43-19 as Drew Brees was crowned the NFL's all-time leading passer. But, Washington bounced back in a big way with victory over the Carolina Panthers last week, forcing two fumbles and an interception in a 23-17 win.

The Cowboys have been plagued by similar inconsistencies, though their wild fluctuations in performance have mainly been reserved for their offense. Most notably, they had scored more than 20 points only once this season before suddenly dismantling the No 1 defense in the NFL in 2017, hammering the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-7 last week.

Even so, Coach Ryan isn't convinced. "I'm not sold on that Dallas offense. I love Ezekiel Elliott in the run game, I think he is great. And the offensive line. I just don't like their passing game.

"I know Cole Beasley went off against the Jags [nine catches, 101 yards, two touchdowns], but a slot receiver is easy to take away on defense, schematically. I think the Redskins will be able to do that, and force Dak Prescott to throw outside."

"This team should be better than they are, but each week in Dallas the fans either think they're going to win the Super Bowl or lose every game."

Not just in Dallas, but whoever emerges victorious on Sunday will certainly hope the win kick-starts a push for a return to the postseason and, who knows, maybe even a return to the Super Bowl successes that made them, and the NFC East, the division.

