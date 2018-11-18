Washington Redskins' Alex Smith suffers broken leg in loss to Houston Texans

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is helped from the field after suffering a broken leg

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith was carted off the field with a broken leg during their defeat to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Smith was sacked by J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson in the third quarter of the Redskins' 23-21 defeat to the Texans, with his right foot caught underneath him and being bent awkwardly. He remained down on his back while getting medical attention before being carted off with his foot in a cast.

Thoughts are with Alex. Absolutely gutted about it. Never want to see that for anyone ever. Wishing you all the best brother. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 18, 2018

The team announced shortly afterwards that Smith would not return to the game, and it has since been confirmed that Smith has broken the tibia and fibula in his right leg.

The bad news the #Redskins were dreading: QB Alex Smith will have surgery right away on a broken tibia and fibula. A stellar season is over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2018

Colt McCoy replaced Smith at quarterback, throwing a touchdown to Jordan Reed on his first attempt to cut Washington's deficit to 17-14 late in the third quarter, but he could not lead the team back to victory.

The 34-year-old Smith arrived in Washington this offseason via a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs, where he started 76 games over five seasons. He signed a four-year, $94m contract with the Redskins shortly after the trade.

Entering Sunday, Smith had 2,045 passing yards, 10 TDs and three interceptions over the 2018 season for the Redskins. He was intercepted twice against the Texans before injury struck, with one returned 101 yards for a touchdown by Justin Reid.