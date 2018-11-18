Tennessee Titans DC Dean Pees taken to hospital during Indianapolis Colts game

Tennessee Titans Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees has been taken to hospital during the match against the Indianapolis Colts.

The team announced the news just before half-time, stating "he has been transported to hospital" from the Lucas Oil Stadium.

It is understood Pees experienced a medical issue on the sideline.

The statement read: "Titans Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees was experiencing a medical issue during the game.

"He was tended to by medical personnel and was transported to a local hospital for further observation".

According to the club website, Titans coach Mike Vrabel is expected to give further updates after Sunday's game.

Pees joined the Titans this offseason after coaching previously with the Baltimore Ravens. The Titans were ranked No 1 in the NFL in scoring defense heading into Sunday's game.