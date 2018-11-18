Jacksonville Jaguars deny claims of Jalen Ramsey trade

Jalen Ramsey has managed one interception this season against the Philadelphia Eagles in London

Jacksonville Jaguars have denied claims they will look to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the offseason.

It was reported on Sunday morning that Ramsey would likely be one of many players the Jags would look to trade, according to ESPN.

Ramsey currently has next season and a fifth-year option remaining on his contract with Jacksonville, who will need to decide to make him the highest paid cornerback or offload him elsewhere.

Responding to the claims, the club statement read: "The Jaguars have zero intention of trading CB Jalen Ramsey. There is no truth to this rumour."

The 24-year-old tweeted last week "When I'm gone from here, y'all gone miss me" and when he addressed the tweet he stated he meant it was for the "fake fans" who have not stuck with the Jaguars who are currently 3-6 for the season.

Last year, the Jaguars reached the AFC championship game on the back of a 10-6 record in the AFC South - but they are currently on a five game losing streak.

They take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 6pm.

