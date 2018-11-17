NFL Sunday: Titans, Colts, Eagles, Saints, Vikings and Bears live on Sky Sports

Sunday Night Football

Sunday night's live NFL triple-header on Sky Sports starts with an AFC South matchup between the Titans and Colts and ends with another divisional battle as the Vikings take on the Bears, plus there's a clash between the defending-champion Eagles and red-hot Saints sandwiched in between.

We are live on Sky Sports Action from 5pm for an hour's build-up. Here's a look ahead to what you can expect as we preview Sunday's games...

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts, KO 6pm

Marcus Mariota has been impressive for the Titans

Form guide

These two teams are reborn in recent weeks, both battling away behind the Houston Texans in the AFC South, ready to pounce should the 6-3 leaders - on their own six-game win streak - slip up at any points.

The Titans (5-4) have only won two on the trot, but look a completely different outfit to the one that lost their third straight when going down 20-19 to the Los Angeles Chargers in London in Week Seven. Since their bye, they've convincingly dispatched of the Cowboys, in Dallas, on Monday night, and then stunned the New England Patriots - a 34-10 thrashing of the five-time Super Bowl winners last Sunday.

4:48 Highlights from the NFL as the Titans took on the Cowboys in Week 9. Highlights from the NFL as the Titans took on the Cowboys in Week 9.

The Colts (4-5) too are trending in the right direction. After a lost 2017 season following shoulder surgery, Andrew Luck looks back to his best in leading the Indy offense, posting 10 touchdowns to only one interception as they've beaten the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders - who hasn't? - and Jacksonville Jaguars in consecutive weeks coming into this contest.

Stat Attack

Andrew Luck is 9-0 in his career against the Titans, his most wins vs any opponent. Since 1970, only Hall of Famer John Elway - 10-0 in career vs the Patriots - has more wins without a loss against a single opponent.

Key battle

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Ones to watch

This one really comes down to the quarterbacks. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has also been much improved during their back-to-back wins coming off the bye - four TDs, no picks. And, according to PFF, he is one of the league's best this year when facing pressure. Look out too for the Titans' double-headed monster of Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis coming out of the backfield, though they'll have a tough assignment against an improved Colts defense that includes impressive rookie linebacker Darius Leonard.

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Meanwhile, can the Titans, and their No 1 scoring defense, bring the pressure to the Colts? Andrew Luck, incredibly, given the career he's had thus far in the NFL, hasn't been sacked once in their last four games, no doubt aiding the team's turnaround in fortunes.

Philadelphia Eagles @ New Orleans Saints, KO 9.25pm

Carson Wentz and the Eagles desperately need a win

Form guide

The Eagles (4-5) are the defending Super Bowl champions. Not that you'd know it from watching them this year. Philly have been maddeningly inconsistent, failing to string back-to-back wins together at any stage this season. They looked to have turned a corner with a 24-18 win over the Jaguars in London, only to lose at home to the Cowboys last Sunday night. That was their third home defeat in a row, though they have won their last two road games - can that bring them some comfort at least as they head to Louisiana?

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

However, it's not necessarily a wise move to be against New Orleans at home, especially given their current form. The Saints (8-1) did suffer a surprise defeat in the Superdome to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week One, but have since won eight straight and are arguably the best team in the NFL right now, having handed a first defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in a 45-35 thriller a fortnight ago - it's the fourth time from those eight wins the Saints have put up 40 points or more, with a staggering 51 coming last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Stat Attack

Since the Patriots repeated as Super Bowl champions (2003 and '04), five of 13 defending champions have missed the playoffs, with none repeating as champs. However, no defending champion since the 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9) have posted a losing record.

Key battle

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Ones to watch

Carson Wentz and Golden Tate hooked up only twice in the disappointing Sunday-night loss to the Cowboys in Week 10, so looked for an increased role for the receiver acquired mid-season from the Detroit Lions in this one. Tight end Zach Ertz was certainly not kept quiet against the Cowboys - 14 catches, 145 yards, two TDs - and continues to be Wentz's favourite target. As for the run game, undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame, Josh Adams, has been a nice addition in recent weeks.

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

As for the Saints, how long do we have? Their offense has been utterly explosive in recent weeks, with veteran quarterback Drew Brees at the heart of it. Undoubtedly his favourite target is wide receiver Michael Thomas, while Alvin Kamara is also a huge weapon in the passing game, complimented perfectly by Mark Ingram out of the backfield. Also, look out for Brandon Marshall, who has been added to this team following the injury to Dez Bryant.

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears, KO 1.20am

Mitch Trubisky and the Bears have the chance to take a firm hold of the NFC North

Form guide

The Vikings (5-3-1), after an indifferent start to the season, are sneaking under the radar as one of the best teams in the NFC, winning four of their last five - their only defeat coming, somewhat understandably, against the red-hot Saints.

The Bears (6-3), meanwhile, have been one of the surprise packages of the season. Many expected an improvement on their 5-11 2017 season, but not to be leading the NFC North after 10 weeks. However, Sunday's visit from the Vikings represents one of their biggest tests of the season - the Bears have thus far only beaten teams with losing records, while they have fallen to the tougher challenges presented by the Green Bay Packers (Week One), Miami Dolphins (Week Six) and Patriots (Week Seven).

Stat Attack

The Bears currently have the best turnover differential in the NFL, at +13. The last time the Bears led the NFL in that category was in 1985, when the 'Monsters of the Midway' won the Super Bowl.

Key battle

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Ones to watch

Kirk Cousins has looked completely at home leading the offense ever since his offseason arrival in Minnesota, certainly aided by arguably the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Then run game too has picked up in recent weeks, with second-year starter Dalvin Cook now back from injury to compliment Latavius Murray.

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

As for Chicago, this will be a huge test of their mettle as potential NFC North winners. The Vikings are battle-tested, having been to the NFC Championship game last year, while the Bears haven't even been to the playoffs since 2010. But, quarterback Mitch Trubisky has improved significantly in his second year, runner Tarik Cohen is a particularly potent weapon in the passing game, and then there's the devastating Khalil Mack on defense, with the edge rusher now back to his best after a spell out to injury.

Courtesy of Pro Football Focus

