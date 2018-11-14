Inside the Huddle podcast: Are the 'red-hot' Saints the NFL's best and can the Bears win the NFC North?

On the latest Inside the Huddle podcast, we look at the "red-hot" Saints, Le'Veon Bell's no-show in Pittsburgh, Cincy's hiring of Hue Jackson and preview the huge matchups ahead in Week 11 in the NFL...

DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST HERE.

Joining Neil Reynolds on the show again this week are two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Rob Ryan, and regular podcast partner in crime Jeff Reinebold, to go over all of the latest NFL news, including the move of the massive Monday night game between the Chiefs (9-1) and the Rams (9-1) from Mexico City back to Los Angeles.

The panel also discuss the Buffalo Bills' decision to release much-maligned quarterback Nathan Peterman, and give their take on Bell's decision to miss Tuesday's deadline to report to the Steelers and therefore sit out the season.

Jeff says it's a risk for Bell to be betting the money and big contract from another team will be waiting for him come free agency and adds the real winners out of the affair are the Steelers, who can now put the distraction behind them.

Coach Ryan, meanwhile, adds his thoughts on the Bengals' decision to hire Jackson as an assistant coach just weeks after being fired as the Browns head coach, saying "if it goes wrong, it will look really bad on the organisation."

The gang also take a closer look at the in-form Saints and Bears. Coach Ryan says the Saints can rightly be considered the best team in football right now, but warns the Bears and Vikings - playing each other live on Sky Sports on Sunday - are creeping in under the radar in the NFC.

As well as all of that, Neil will 'attempt' to teach Rob a new stats-based game, they will pick their players of the week and make their lock and shock picks for Week 11.

