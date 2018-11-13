Buffalo Bills release quarterback Nathan Peterman

Nathan Peterman has struggled to hold down the starting quarterback role with Buffalo Bills this season

The Buffalo Bills have released quarterback Nathan Peterman, less than three months after he won the starting job coming out of pre-season.

The move likely means rookie Josh Allen (elbow) or veteran back-up Derek Anderson (concussion) will be ready to return from injury when Buffalo get back from their bye in Week 12.

Peterman started in Week One but was pulled for Allen at half-time after throwing two interceptions and just five completions on 18 attempts. He threw two more picks, including the game-losing pick-six, in relief of Allen in Week Six.

That led head coach Sean McDermott to start Anderson in Week Seven, 12 days after he joined the team. After Anderson was concussed in Week Eight, the Bills signed Matt Barkley.

Peterman was a fifth-round pick in 2017

With Barkley as his back-up, Peterman threw three interceptions in his Week Nine start, prompting Barkley's promotion to start on Sunday, 12 days after he was signed.

Barkley impressed, leading the Bills to a 41-10 win over the New York Jets and throwing for 232 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Peterman finishes his Buffalo tenure 68-of-130 passing for 548 yards (4.2 yards per attempt), three touchdowns and 12 interceptions in eight games (four starts).

Allen, who is dealing with a sprained UCL in his right (throwing) elbow, returned to practice last week for the first time since being hurt in Week Six.

He appears on track to return to the starting line-up in Week 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.