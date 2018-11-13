Cincinnati Bengals appoint Hue Jackson as special assistant to head coach Marvin Lewis

Hue Jackson

Hue Jackson is returning to the Cincinnati Bengals as a special assistant to head coach Marvin Lewis, just two weeks after being sacked by the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson has a long history with Lewis and Cincinnati, having been offensive co-ordinator in 2014 and 2015 before taking his opportunity to coach the Browns.

The 53-year-old has also enjoyed spells as wide receivers coach, running backs coach and special teams coach with the Bengals.

He managed to win only three times in a 40-game stay with AFC North rivals Cleveland before being replaced by Gregg Williams at the end of October.

Jackson's role will be more on the defensive side of the game, with Lewis having announced on Monday that he would take on responsibility for calling defensive plays.

That came after the Bengals fired defensive co-ordinator Teryl Austin in the wake of a 51-14 demolition at the hands of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

5:54 Highlights from the NFL as New Orleans Saints took on Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Highlights from the NFL as New Orleans Saints took on Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10.

"I have a great comfort level with Hue and his ability to assist me with the day-to-day responsibilities on defense, including analysing our opponents and helping me on game days with the players and defensive coaches," Lewis said.

Jackson added: "I'm pleased to have the opportunity to join the Bengals this season. There is a lot of talent on this team, and I look forward to doing my part to help it finish the season strong."