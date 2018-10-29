NFL News

Cleveland Browns sack head coach Hue Jackson after 3-36-1 record

Last Updated: 29/10/18 4:17pm

Hue Jackson has been sacked by the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have sacked head coach Hue Jackson, according to multiple reports in the US.

The 53-year-old, who took over in January 2016, had a 3-36-1 record in Cleveland and has just 11 wins in 56 games as a head coach (11-44-1).

Under him, the Browns finished as the worst team in the NFL in two consecutive seasons, including an 0-16 campaign in 2017, only the second winless season in NFL history.

His firing comes a day after a 33-18 defeat by Pittsburgh, and makes Jackson the sixth straight Browns head coach to be fired after the team's second game of the season against the Steelers.

