New Orleans Saints 51-14 Cincinnati Bengals: Saints put up 51 points in big win

The New Orleans Saints put up a massive 51 points as they hammered the Cincinnati Bengals 51-14 on Sunday to stretch their eight-game win streak.

Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes in the first half to move to 509 for his career, and ahead of Brett Favre (508) in second place. Only Peyton Manning and his NFL-record 539 passing TDs is now ahead of him.

Michael Thomas caught two of Brees' TDs, while running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara two has big days, with two scores a piece, as the Saints racked up 244 rushing yards.

Brees and co had their way with the Bengals' historically bad defense - Cincinnati became the first team in the Super Bowl era to give up 500 yards in three consecutive games.

Thomas opened the scoring, with a seven-yard reception from Brees to cap a 15-play, 75-yard drive. The Bengals then tied the game with a two-yard pass from Andy Dalton to John Ross. But, the next 44 points all came from the Saints.

New Orleans scored touchdowns on six of their first nine possessions, with the other three drives ending in field goals for Wil Lutz.

The win means the Saints (8-1) stretch their league-best winning streak to eight games, while the Bengals (5-4) have lost three of their last four.

FIRST QUARTER

Saints 7-0 Bengals: Drew Brees seven-yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas (Will Lutz extra point good)

Saints 7-7 Bengals: Andy Dalton two-yard touchdown pass to John Ross (Randy Bullock extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Saints 14-7 Bengals: Brees 28-yard touchdown pass to Mark Ingram (Lutz extra point good)

Saints 21-7 Bengals: Alvin Kamara four-yard touchdown run (Lutz extra point good)

Saints 28-7 Bengals: Kamara one-yard touchdown run (Lutz extra point good)

Saints 35-7 Bengals: Brees 17-yard touchdown pass to Thomas (Lutz extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Saints 38-7 Bengals: Lutz 29-yard field goal

Saints 45-7 Bengals: Brees one-yard touchdown run (Lutz extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Saints 48-7 Bengals: Lutz 42-yard field goal

Saints 51-7 Bengals: Lutz 41-yard field goal

Saints 51-14 Bengals: Jeff Driskel 27-yard touchdown run (Bullock extra point good)