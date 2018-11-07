NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week 10 picks

Neil Reynolds has stretched out his lead over Jeff Reinebold after again getting the better of his podcast pal in Week Nine. Can Jeff drag things back in Week 10?

Each week, on the Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil and Jeff make their predictions for every NFL game, keeping a tally of their records as the season goes on. Neil is now ahead by two games, successfully picking wins for the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints last Sunday...

2018 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 8-7-1 9-6-1 Week Two 9-6-1 10-5-1 Week Three 10-6 8-8 Week Four 7-8 9-6 Week Five 10-5 9-6 Week Six 10-5 9-6 Week Seven 9-5 10-4 Week Eight 11-3 9-5 Week Nine 9-4 8-5 Season record 83-49-2 81-51-2

Read on to see Neil and Jeff's Week 10 predictions...

Carolina Panthers @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday Night Football

Sky Sports Action (407), 12.30am, Friday

Can Cam Newton lead the Panthers to a road win over the Steelers on Thursday night?

NEIL PICKS: PANTHERS

I'm going for Carolina to win on the road. Cam Newton is playing well, looking very comfortable under offensive coordinator Norv Turner and he has a lot of good weapons around him now, in Christian McCaffrey, Curtis Samuel and D.J. Moore. Panthers for the win.

JEFF PICKS: STEELERS

I'm going to take Pittsburgh. I think they're really starting to play well right now. Carolina too. But, it's in Pittsburgh and what I've started to see out of the Steelers is that the defense has really changed.

New Orleans Saints @ Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Sunday

The Bengals will have to cope without star wide receiver A.J. Green against the Saints

NEIL PICKS: SAINTS

There is no A.J. Green for the Bengals - he's out with a toe injury - so I've got to go with the Saints in this one. They are much better built to win on the road than they were a few years back, so I can't see them losing this one in Cincinnati.

JEFF PICKS: SAINTS

The Bengals have always been a Yo-Yo team, up and down. If the Saints defense can just hang in there - get a few stops and force the odd turnover, they can outscore everybody in football. This could be a Super Bowl team in New Orleans.

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm, Sunday

Can the Rams rebound against the Seahawks following their first loss of the season?

NEIL PICKS: RAMS

This is an interesting one. Seattle played the Rams very tough at home a few weeks ago. I think the Rams win this one in LA but, again, I think it's going to be very tough and really competitive.

JEFF PICKS: RAMS

I agree that the Rams are going to win, but I actually think they're going to win by seven points or more. In that previous game in Seattle, there was bad weather, and they're not built for that. Also, they're coming into this one off the back of a tough loss - their first - and this is one of those game where they'll look to re-establish themselves.

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Monday

The Eagles are back in action after their bye week against the Cowboys on Sunday night

NEIL PICKS: EAGLES

Sunday night football, an NFC East rivalry match-up. I'm going with the Eagles at home.

JEFF PICKS: EAGLES

Yes, I like Philadelphia for the win too.

New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers, Monday Night Football

Sky Sports Action (407), 1am, Tuesday

Can Nick Mullens follow up his impressive first NFL start for the 49ers with another win?

NEIL PICKS: 49ERS

Meanwhile, Monday night football suddenly holds a little bit more interest for 49ers fans as this Nick Mullens kid looked alright at quarterback in their drubbing of the Raiders last week. Undrafted, in just his second year, on the practice squad last year. I think the 49ers are going to keep things going with a second win straight at home.

JEFF PICKS: GIANTS

I'm going with the Giants. Now there's tape on Mullens - you're talking about a guy who had never started, never even thrown a pass in the NFL and so the Raiders didn't know what they were getting. I think once defensive coordinators have the opportunity to get game film on a guy, most guys take a step back in their second game.

Week 10 Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Panthers @ Steelers Panthers Steelers Saints @ Bengals Saints Saints Lions @ Bears Bears Bears Falcons @ Browns Falcons Falcons Jaguars @ Colts Colts Colts Cardinals @ Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Bills @ Jets Jets Jets Redskins @ Buccaneers Buccaneers Redskins Patriots @ Titans Patriots Patriots Seahawks @ Rams Rams Rams Chargers @ Raiders Chargers Chargers Dolphins @ Packers Packers Packers Cowboys @ Eagles Eagles Eagles Giants @ 49ers 49ers Giants

