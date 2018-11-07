Inside the Huddle PODCAST: Trouble in Dallas and turnarounds for New England and Atlanta
Last Updated: 07/11/18 11:48pm
On the latest Inside the Huddle podcast, Rob Ryan joins Neil Reynolds to discuss Dez Bryant's signing for the New Orleans Saints, the trouble brewing with the Dallas Cowboys and ponder which NFL coaches are on the hot seat...
Also joining Neil is regular podcast partner Jeff Reinebold, taking time out his preparation for the Canadian Football League playoffs as special teams coordinator for the BC Lions.
Jeff, as well as Neil and Rob, give out their mid-season awards, as well as 'The Ryans' - reserved for NFL player of the week - and make their lock and shock picks for Week 10.
Rob Ryan's NFL mid-season awards
As we move past the midway mark in the 2018 NFL season, Rob Ryan picks out his offensive MVP, rookie of the year and Super Bowl contenders...
On top of that, the guys talk about the turnaround in fortunes for both the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, having both struggled at the start of the season before their current win streaks.
Trending in the other direction, however, are the Cowboys and Rob - a former defensive coordinator in Dallas - takes a closer look at the problems with that organisation, on the same week owner Jerry Jones said there would be no in-season coaching changes despite seeing his team slip to 4-5 on the season with a loss on Monday night.
Rob believes that "the team are now done for the year" and, despite Jones' comments, "they have to make a change".
NFL coaches on the hot seat
Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns became the first head coach fired last week, but who could be next?
Rob also runs the rule over other under-fire coaches in the NFL, saying whether they're seat is warm, boiling, or if they're as good as gone.
We also hear the coach's thoughts on the breaking news on the Saints' signing of Bryant, a former player of his in Dallas.
