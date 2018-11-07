Inside the Huddle PODCAST: Trouble in Dallas and turnarounds for New England and Atlanta

On the latest Inside the Huddle podcast, Rob Ryan joins Neil Reynolds to discuss Dez Bryant's signing for the New Orleans Saints, the trouble brewing with the Dallas Cowboys and ponder which NFL coaches are on the hot seat...

DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST HERE.

Also joining Neil is regular podcast partner Jeff Reinebold, taking time out his preparation for the Canadian Football League playoffs as special teams coordinator for the BC Lions.

Jeff, as well as Neil and Rob, give out their mid-season awards, as well as 'The Ryans' - reserved for NFL player of the week - and make their lock and shock picks for Week 10.

On top of that, the guys talk about the turnaround in fortunes for both the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, having both struggled at the start of the season before their current win streaks.

Trending in the other direction, however, are the Cowboys and Rob - a former defensive coordinator in Dallas - takes a closer look at the problems with that organisation, on the same week owner Jerry Jones said there would be no in-season coaching changes despite seeing his team slip to 4-5 on the season with a loss on Monday night.

Rob believes that "the team are now done for the year" and, despite Jones' comments, "they have to make a change".

Rob also runs the rule over other under-fire coaches in the NFL, saying whether they're seat is warm, boiling, or if they're as good as gone.

We also hear the coach's thoughts on the breaking news on the Saints' signing of Bryant, a former player of his in Dallas.

DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST HERE.

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through our website skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL.