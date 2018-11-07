New Orleans Saints negotiating with Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant has been without a team since being released by Dallas in April

The New Orleans Saints are in active negotiations with free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, according to NFL Network.

Bryant was one of three wide receivers to work out for the Saints on Tuesday, along with former Seattle Seahawks receiver Brandon Marshall and former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Kamar Aiken.

The Saints are in the market for help at receiver after placing Ted Ginn Jr. on injured reserve earlier in the season.

Michael Thomas is their number one option, with rookie Tre'Quan Smith, Cameron Meredith and slot option Austin Carr also on the depth chart.

Bryant, who turned 30 on Sunday, has been a free agent since he was released by Dallas in April. He has visited several teams, including a workout with the Cleveland Browns in August. When Bryant worked out with the Browns, he briefly negotiated with the team but never came to terms.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Bryant wrote: "Not doing what I love (football) put a weight on me that I never thought I could lift off due to my situations and sacrifices. ... Life will forever be a test. No way you can cheat it."

Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has 7,459 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns in his career. Last season, he notched 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns in his eighth NFL year, all with the Cowboys.

Not long after his release from Dallas, Bryant turned down a three-year contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens, according to several media outlets.

He intended to sign a one-year contract this season, then work on a longer-term deal starting next season, the reports said.