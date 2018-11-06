WATCH: Amari Cooper touchdown on Dallas Cowboys debut

0:33 Amari Cooper scored his first touchdown as a Dallas Cowboy during their Monday Night Football defeat to the Tennessee Titans Amari Cooper scored his first touchdown as a Dallas Cowboy during their Monday Night Football defeat to the Tennessee Titans

Amari Cooper scored his first touchdown as a Dallas Cowboy on Monday night.

Click on the video above to watch the former Oakland Raider wide receiver go in for a four-yard touchdown reception from Dak Prescott on his Dallas debut.

The scoring strike saw the Cowboys take an early 7-0 lead over the Tennessee Titans, but sadly for Dallas, and for Cooper, they'd ultimately slip to a 28-14 home defeat.

Cooper arrived in Dallas only a fortnight ago, in a trade for a first-round draft pick from Oakland.

