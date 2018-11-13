NFL Team of Week 10 featuring Nick Chubb, Ben Roethlisberger and Leighton Vander Esch

Nick Chubb broke the Browns' franchise record for longest run

Who were the top performers from Week 10 in the NFL? We have picked out our Team of the Week...

Ben Roethlisberger threw for five touchdowns, Nick Chubb broke a Cleveland Browns rushing record and Prince Amukamara did it all on defense.

There were many superstar performances in Week 10 of the NFL season, and we have picked out some of our stars from the action…

Quarterback - Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Roethlisberger tossed five touchdowns in a huge Steelers win

Big Ben showed why he is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league on Thursday night, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 52-21 win over the Carolina Panthers. The 36-year-old completed 22 of his 25 passes, throwing for 328 yards and five touchdowns.

His big game included a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on the Steelers' first offensive play of the game.

He posted a perfect 158.3 passer rating for the fourth time in his career - and the first time since the 2007 season when the Steelers beat the then St. Louis Rams 41-24.

Running Back - Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

The Browns traded away starter Carlos Hyde to make way for Chubb

The rookie out of Georgia set a franchise record for longest rushing touchdown scored in the Browns' shock 28-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The 22-year-old ran in the 92-yard touchdown on his way to 176 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, and he added another score through the air. Chubb's record-breaking touchdown all but sealed the game for the Browns midway through the third quarter, as it put them up 28-9.

The 35th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft now has 579 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season.

Wide Receiver - Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Can anyone slow down the Chiefs and their high-flying offense?

The cheetah was on fire again this week as he torched the Arizona Cardinals defense for 117 yards and two touchdowns. The 24-year-old brought in seven of his ten targets and added 20 rushing yards during the 26-14 victory.

Hill scored a 37-yard touchdown in the first minute of the game before hauling in a 14-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter. The speedster now has 891 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Tight End - Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

Ertz is Carson Wentz's favourite target

Ertz was one of the only receivers to click with quarterback Carson Wentz as the Eagles fell to the Dallas Cowboys.

The 28-year-old brought in a whopping 14 catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns during the 27-20 loss. Ertz's 14 receptions are the most by a tight end in one game so far this season and the third highest among all receivers.

The former second-round pick also has the most receptions (75) and receiving yards (789) of all tight ends in the league and is second only to Travis Kelce when it comes to touchdowns, with five.

Offensive line - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers' big men paved the way for James Conner (30)

The Steelers boast arguably one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and they showed exactly why on Thursday night against the Panthers.

They allowed just one sack during the 52-21 win, but the key stat here is that they have not allowed their quarterback Roethlisberger to be hit while he has thrown a pass once this season.

5:05 Highlights from the NFL as Carolina Panthers took on Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. Highlights from the NFL as Carolina Panthers took on Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

David DeCastro and company also played a huge part in James Conner's success in the running game, as he was able to rush for 65 yards and a touchdown from just 13 carries.

Defensive Line - Green Bay Packers

The Pack came out with a convincing win over the Miami Dolphins

'Brock-tober' is well and truly over now as the Packers defensive line tormented the Dolphins in a 31-12 victory.

The Packers' defense kept the Dolphins out of the endzone on Sunday and one huge reason behind that was their defensive line. They sacked Brock Osweiler six times and linebacker Reggie Gilbert added to the Osweiler's misery as he recovered a fumble off of a high snap.

However, the Packers' joy on defense could be short lived as Nick Perry, Jaire Alexander, Kentrell Brice, and Bashaud Breeland all left with injuries.

Linebacker - Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas celebrate Vander Esch's (55) interception on Sunday night

Vander Esch put in undoubtedly one of the best defensive performances from a rookie this season during the Cowboys 27-20 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 22-year-old recorded his first career interception early in the first quarter when he jumped in front of a Wentz pass intended for Ertz.

5:00 Highlights from the NFL as Dallas Cowboys took on Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10. Highlights from the NFL as Dallas Cowboys took on Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

Vander Esch, who is of Dutch descent, continued to be the number one playmaker for the Cowboys throughout the contest, as he recorded 13 tackles - six more than any other Cowboy and five more than any other Eagles player.

The former Boise State defender leads the Cowboys in tackles this season with 76.

Cornerback - Prince Amukamara, Chicago Bears

Amukamara helped the Bears defeat the Lions with a dominating performance

The former Giant put in a Grade A performance in the Bears' 34-22 win over the Lions despite his side missing the A out of his name on his jersey.

The 29-year-old recorded eight tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles on defense.

Amukamara made one of the plays of the game with his interception as he picked off Matthew Stafford on the three-yard line to deny a certain touchdown. He also forced a fumble deep in Lions territory.

Safety - Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

James has quickly become a defensive leader for the Chargers

The 22-year-old is one of the main candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year through 10 games, and he showed exactly why during the Chargers' 20-6 win over the Raiders.

He secured nine tackles in the game, and was more than effective in the blitz with his hard-hitting tackles, that helped to sack Derek Carr four times.

The 17th pick in the 2018 Draft currently leads the Chargers in tackles with 64 and is on track to secure the most sacks by a rookie defensive back.

