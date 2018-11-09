Carolina Panthers 21-52 Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger throws five touchdowns in rout

5:05 Highlights from the NFL as Carolina Panthers lost 21-52 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 Highlights from the NFL as Carolina Panthers lost 21-52 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10

Ben Roethlisberger threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers as the Pittsburgh Steelers put up a massive 52 points in a rout of the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

Roethlisberger completed 22 of his 25 throws, for 328 yards, with two of his TD strikes monster efforts of 75 yards and 53 yards to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown, respectively.

Despite their eventual 52-21 hammering, Carolina actually opened the scoring, with Christian McCaffrey - who had a rushing touchdown to go with two receiving TDs - being picked out for a 20-yard score by Cam Newton.

But, the Steelers answered inside one play, with Roethlisberger's deep strike to Smith-Schuster. And, on Carolina's very next play, Newton was intercepted by Vince Williams, who returned the ball 17 yards into the endzone.

James Conner ran in for a two-yard touchdown later in the first quarter to boost Pittsburgh's lead further, though he later left the game in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a possible concussion. Meanwhile, Carolina safety Eric Reid got ejected for hitting Roethlisberger in the head at the end of a 17-yard run in the third.

The Steelers (6-2-1) continued up the score on their to a fifth-straight victory, while the Panthers (6-3) succumbed to their first defeat in four.

FIRST QUARTER

Panthers 7-0 Steelers: Cam Newton 20-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey (Graham Gano extra point good)

Panthers 7-7 Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger 75-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster (Chris Boswell extra point good)

Panthers 7-14 Steelers: Vince Williams 17-yard interception return for a touchdown (Boswell extra point good)

Panthers 7-21 Steelers: James Conner two-yard touchdown run (Boswell extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Panthers 7-24 Steelers: Boswell 50-yard field goal

Panthers 14-24 Steelers: Newton 25-yard touchdown pass to McCaffrey (Gano extra point good)

Panthers 14-31 Steelers: Roethlisberger 53-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown (Boswell extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Panthers 14-38 Steelers: Roethlisberger 12-yard touchdown pass to Vance McDonald (Boswell extra point good)

Panthers 14-45 Steelers: Roethlisberger eight-yard touchdown pass to Jesse James (Boswell extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Panthers 14-52 Steelers: Roethlisberger six-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Samuels (Boswell extra point good)

Panthers 21-52 Steelers: McCaffrey one-yard touchdown run (Gano extra point good)