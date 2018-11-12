Dallas Cowboys 27-20 Philadelphia Eagles: Ezekiel Elliott has monster game for Dallas

Ezekiel Elliott had a huge game for Dallas in the divisional win over rivals Philadelphia

Ezekiel Elliott had 151 yards rushing and his go-ahead touchdown run in the fourth quarter helped the Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-20 on Sunday night.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles fall to 4-5 with their third-straight loss at home, while the Cowboys improve to 4-5 and above the Eagles due to the win.

Dak Prescott had 270 yards passing, and tossed one touchdown pass, to Elliott, as well as running in for a score himself.

Carson Wentz threw a pair of TD passes to tight end Zach Ertz, but his pass to Ertz on the final play of the game fell just short of the Dallas goal line and, even with a lateral to Golden Tate, the Eagles were kept out of the endzone, preventing the game from a possible tie and overtime.

Coming off a bye following their Wembley win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles were listless in the first half and trailed 13-3 before rallying to tie things up on Wentz's 15-yard TD pass to Ertz late in the third quarter.

Prescott tossed a seven-yard TD pass to Elliott to give Dallas a 20-13 lead on the ensuing possession, but the Eagles answered. with Wentz again finding Ertz for the score.

But, Elliott carved through the Eagles defense once again on the ensuing possession to earn Dallas a crucial win.

FIRST QUARTER

Cowboys 3-0 Eagles: Brett Maher 25-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Cowboys 6-0 Eagles: Maher 31-yard field goal

Cowboys 6-3 Eagles: Jake Elliott 56-yard field goal

Cowboys 13-3 Eagles: Dak Prescott one-yard touchdown run (Maher extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Cowboys 13-6 Eagles: Elliott 26-yard field goal

Cowboys 13-13 Eagles: Carson Wentz 15-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz (Elliott extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Cowboys 20-13 Eagles: Prescott seven-yard touchdown pass to Ezekiel Elliott (Maher extra point good)

Cowboys 20-20 Eagles: Wentz one-yard touchdown pass to Ertz (Elliott extra point good)

Cowboys 27-20 Eagles: Elliott one-yard touchdown run (Maher extra point good)