Seattle Seahawks 31-36 Los Angeles Rams: Hard-fought win for Rams over NFC West rivals
Last Updated: 12/11/18 2:01am
The Los Angeles Rams bounced back from their first loss of the season with a hard-fought 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
With six minutes left of a see-sawing contest, Rams receiver Brandin Cooks ran in from nine yards out on what proved to be the game-winning score after Dante Fowler Jr forced and recovered a fumble from Russell Wilson.
Wilson hit running back Mike Davis for a three-yard touchdown on the next possession, and the Seahawks did have one last chance to retake the lead, but Wilson threw incomplete on fourth down from the Rams' 35-yard line with 19 seconds remaining.
For the Rams, Jared Goff passed for 318 yards and two touchdowns, while Todd Gurley rushed for 120 yards and scored a touchdown for the 13th consecutive game.
The Seahawks did most of their damage on the ground, with rookie Rashaad Penny rushing for 108 yards and a touchdown in the absence of the injured Chris Carson. Seattle had 273 yards rushing total.
Penny's 18-yard TD helped the Seahawks take the lead for the second time in the opening quarter as the Rams were sluggish to start with, but they were ahead by half-time courtesy of Gurley's 17-yard score.
Seattle edged back ahead in the third quarter with a Wilson touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett, who celebrated a fine leaping catch for the TD by giving away the ball to boxer Floyd Mayweather in the crowd. Cooks did the same following his fourth-quarter score that again saw Los Angeles in front.
Despite a late Seattle rally, the Rams held on for the win and move to 8-1 on the season. The Seahawks, meanwhile, lose further ground in the NFC West at 4-5.
Play the NFL Challenge
Follow all the excitement of the 2018 season by playing the NFL Challenge, with weekly prizes and the chance to win a pair of season tickets to the 2019 games in London.
FIRST QUARTER
Seahawks 7-0 Rams: Russell Wilson eight-yard touchdown pass to Nick Vannett (Sebastian Janikowski extra point good)
Seahawks 7-7 Rams: Jared Goff 10-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett (Greg Zuerlein extra point good)
Seahawks 14-7 Rams: Rashaad Penny 18-yard touchdown run (Janikowski extra point good)
SECOND QUARTER
Seahawks 14-10 Rams: Zuerlein 35-yard field goal
Seahawks 14-17 Rams: Todd Gurley 17-yard touchdown run (Zuerlein extra point good)
THIRD QUARTER
Seahawks 14-20 Rams: Zuerlein 37-yard field goal
Seahawks 21-20 Rams: Wilson 23-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett (Janikowski extra point good)
FOURTH QUARTER
Seahawks 21-26 Rams: Goff 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Higbee (Failed two-point conversion attempt)
Seahawks 24-26 Rams: Janikowski 33-yard field goal
Seahawks 24-29 Rams: Zuerlein 20-yard field goal
Seahawks 24-36 Rams: Brandin Cooks nine-yard touchdown run (Zuerlein extra point good)
Seahawks 31-36 Rams: Wilson three-yard touchdown pass to Mike Davis (Janikowski extra point good)
Game's key stats
|SEATTLE
|L.A. RAMS
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Russell Wilson
|17/26 176 3 0
|Jared Goff
|28/39 318 2 0
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Rashaad Penny
|12 108 1
|Todd Gurley
|16 120 1
|Russell Wilson
|9 92 0
|Brandin Cooks
|1 9 1
|Mike Davis
|11 58 0
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Brandin Cooks
|10 100 0
|Tyler Lockett
|5 67 1
|Robert Woods
|4 89 0
|Doug Baldwin
|5 39 0
|Todd Gurley
|3 40 0
|Mike Davis
|4 22 1
|Tyler Higbee
|3 25 1
|Nick Vannett
|1 8 1
|Gerald Everett
|2 15 1
|Total yards
|414
|Total yards
|456