Seattle Seahawks 31-36 Los Angeles Rams: Hard-fought win for Rams over NFC West rivals

The Los Angeles Rams bounced back from their first loss of the season with a hard-fought 36-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

With six minutes left of a see-sawing contest, Rams receiver Brandin Cooks ran in from nine yards out on what proved to be the game-winning score after Dante Fowler Jr forced and recovered a fumble from Russell Wilson.

Wilson hit running back Mike Davis for a three-yard touchdown on the next possession, and the Seahawks did have one last chance to retake the lead, but Wilson threw incomplete on fourth down from the Rams' 35-yard line with 19 seconds remaining.

For the Rams, Jared Goff passed for 318 yards and two touchdowns, while Todd Gurley rushed for 120 yards and scored a touchdown for the 13th consecutive game.

The Seahawks did most of their damage on the ground, with rookie Rashaad Penny rushing for 108 yards and a touchdown in the absence of the injured Chris Carson. Seattle had 273 yards rushing total.

Penny's 18-yard TD helped the Seahawks take the lead for the second time in the opening quarter as the Rams were sluggish to start with, but they were ahead by half-time courtesy of Gurley's 17-yard score.

Seattle edged back ahead in the third quarter with a Wilson touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett, who celebrated a fine leaping catch for the TD by giving away the ball to boxer Floyd Mayweather in the crowd. Cooks did the same following his fourth-quarter score that again saw Los Angeles in front.

Despite a late Seattle rally, the Rams held on for the win and move to 8-1 on the season. The Seahawks, meanwhile, lose further ground in the NFC West at 4-5.

FIRST QUARTER

Seahawks 7-0 Rams: Russell Wilson eight-yard touchdown pass to Nick Vannett (Sebastian Janikowski extra point good)

Seahawks 7-7 Rams: Jared Goff 10-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett (Greg Zuerlein extra point good)

Seahawks 14-7 Rams: Rashaad Penny 18-yard touchdown run (Janikowski extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Seahawks 14-10 Rams: Zuerlein 35-yard field goal

Seahawks 14-17 Rams: Todd Gurley 17-yard touchdown run (Zuerlein extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Seahawks 14-20 Rams: Zuerlein 37-yard field goal

Seahawks 21-20 Rams: Wilson 23-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett (Janikowski extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Seahawks 21-26 Rams: Goff 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Higbee (Failed two-point conversion attempt)

Seahawks 24-26 Rams: Janikowski 33-yard field goal

Seahawks 24-29 Rams: Zuerlein 20-yard field goal

Seahawks 24-36 Rams: Brandin Cooks nine-yard touchdown run (Zuerlein extra point good)

Seahawks 31-36 Rams: Wilson three-yard touchdown pass to Mike Davis (Janikowski extra point good)