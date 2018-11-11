WATCH: Rob Ryan gives NFL coaching masterclass

16:00 Watch as former NFL coach Rob Ryan breaks down game plans, schedules and the art of coaching Watch as former NFL coach Rob Ryan breaks down game plans, schedules and the art of coaching

Rob Ryan is a two-time Super Bowl winner from his 17 years as a coach in the NFL. So, during his stint in the Sky Sports studio, we got him to deliver a coaching masterclass...

Click on the video above to watch as Ryan guides you through the working week of a defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Ryan first provides insight into the typical coaching structure on an NFL defense and how he'd assign each of his defensive line coach, linebacker coach and defensive backs coach a specific area to focus on.

Then we get a fascinating insight into a typical working week for a defensive coordinator, which includes corrections from the previous Sunday's game, opposition scouting, game-planning and, of course, practice.

During his 13 years as a DC in the NFL, Ryan says he'd rarely leave the office before 2-3am on Mondays through Thursdays! So, there's a lot to cover then...

Click on the video above as Coach Ryan navigates you through all of it with his coaching masterclass.

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.