Texans head coach Bill O'Brien unsure if Will Fuller has torn ACL in right knee

Will Fuller holds his right knee after landing hard on the turf

The Houston Texans suffered an injury blow in their 42-23 win over the Miami Dolphins when wide receiver Will Fuller was forced to leave the field with a knee injury.

Fuller caught five passes for 124 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown, on six targets before exiting midway through the fourth quarter.

Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain ran into Fuller while he was trying to catch a Deshaun Watson pass in the end zone and the Texans receiver landed awkwardly on his right knee.

The 24-year-old former first-round pick was tended by medical staff before walking off the field. He was immediately ruled out of the rest of the game by Houston.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was unsure after the game about the extent of Fuller's injury.

Will Fuller winces in pain as he limps off the field

When asked if Fuller had torn his ACL, O'Brien said: "I don't know. We will have to wait and see.

"We had several guys including Will that were banged up tonight. I will have better information in the next few days.

"I have no idea right now."

Fuller has 37 catches for 627 yards and five touchdowns so far this season.