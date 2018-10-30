Houston Texans take wide receiver Demaryius Thomas from Denver

Houston Texans have acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas from the Denver Broncos

Houston Texans have acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas from the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick and a swap of seventh-round picks.

General manager John Elway confirmed the switch on Tuesday.

The New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans each reportedly made offers as well, but none approached the value of a fourth-round pick.

The Eagles announced they had acquired Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions, reportedly for a third-round pick, shortly after the Thomas news broke.

Thomas' name had been common in rumours and reports as Tuesday's 4pm ET trade deadline approached.

The longest tenured player on the Broncos' roster, he will coincidentally play his first game on a different team back in Denver, as the Texans visit the Broncos this Sunday.