Michael Gallup given time away from Dallas Cowboys after brother's suicide

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup has been given time away from the team after learning of his brother's suicide on Sunday, the team announced Monday.

Gallup, who is from Atlanta, stayed in the city while the team travelled home after beating the Falcons 22-19 on Sunday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement: "Our team and our entire organisation are deeply saddened by the news of Michael's loss.

"His family is our family. We share in the grief and pain that comes with something so personal and tragic.

"We offer our support, care and comfort for Michael, and we ask that all of those who have sons and daughters and brothers and sisters join us in keeping Michael and his wonderful family in their thoughts and prayers."

Gallup, a third-round rookie, has 16 catches for 285 yards and one touchdown through 10 games this season.

The Cowboys play on Thanksgiving Day, hosting the Washington Redskins, live on Sky Sports, and head coach Jason Garrett is unsure of Gallup's status for the game.

"We just found out after the ball game that his brother had committed suicide, and just want to leave it at that," Garrett told 105.3 The Fan.

"Obviously a very personal matter. We're all behind Michael and supporting him and his family.

"This is a very challenging time for him. We'll take it moment by moment, day by day, and give him all of our love and all of our support."