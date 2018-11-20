WATCH: Every touchdown from Chiefs @ Rams record-breaker

1:45 Watch every touchdown from the record-breaking game between Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams. Watch every touchdown from the record-breaking game between Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.

105 points. A Monday Night Football record. 1,001 yards of offense. 14 touchdowns.

Not only was the game the highest-scorer in 773 games of Monday Night Football, and it's the first time in NFL history two teams have both scored over 50 points.

There were six lead changes on the night, including as many as four in the final quarter, as the two teams continuously traded blows.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed six touchdowns, Rams quarterback Jared Goff four (as well as running in for one), and there were three defensive touchdowns on the night.

