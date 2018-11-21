Inside the Huddle: Rams-Chiefs reaction and Thanksgiving Day preview on latest podcast

Jeff Reinebold's back! And he joins Rob Ryan and Neil Reynolds to reflect on the Monday Night Football epic played out between the Chiefs and the Rams, discuss the fractious QB-head coach relationships in Oakland and Green Bay and look ahead to Thanksgiving Day in the NFL...

105 combined points - an MNF record. 14 total touchdowns. 1,001 combined yards. And the first game in NFL history in which both teams scored 50+ points. That's just how good Monday night's 54-51 win for the Rams was.

Rob and Jeff give their take, hailing the game as an "instant classic" and praising the play of the "unstoppable" and "fearless" quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff.

While those two young QBs continue to thrive, there appears to be trouble boiling over in Oakland between Derek Carr and head coach Jon Gruden, and in Green Bay, with Aaron Rodgers critical of the play-calling on offense.

While those two young QBs continue to thrive, there appears to be trouble boiling over in Oakland between Derek Carr and head coach Jon Gruden, and in Green Bay, with Aaron Rodgers critical of the play-calling on offense.

As well as hearing the panel's thoughts on that, we find out from them which NFC and AFC team that has won three or fewer games this season is most likely to make the leap in 2019?

Plus, it's Thanksgiving this Thursday, which means a triple-header of live NFL on Sky Sports, with the Bears at the Lions kicking things off, before a meeting of the Redskins and Cowboys in Dallas and then the Falcons at Saints rounding off the evening.

Jeff admits he was not buying the Bears as a contender, but has been turned following their "outstanding" win over the Vikings on Sunday night, while Rob reckons the Cowboys "will never have a clearer run to the playoffs" as they prepare to host a Redskins team reeling from the season-ending injury to their quarterback Alex Smith.

Jeff admits he was not buying the Bears as a contender, but has been turned following their "outstanding" win over the Vikings on Sunday night, while Rob reckons the Cowboys "will never have a clearer run to the playoffs" as they prepare to host a Redskins team reeling from the season-ending injury to their quarterback Alex Smith.

We hear their thoughts on all three of the Thanksgiving Day games, as well as get their lock and shock picks for Week 12 in the NFL.

