Chicago Bears QB Mitch Trubisky could miss Thanksgiving Day game vs Detroit Lions

Second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky has led the Bears to a 7-3 record so far in 2018

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is "day to day" with a right shoulder injury as the team prepares for their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said the injury would prevent Trubisky from training on Tuesday, and the team does not have a practice on Wednesday. The injury is not considered serious, but it could keep him out of the Lions game.

"I'm staying cautiously optimistic, but I can't make any promises," Nagy told the Chicago Tribune. "I hope he does play. He wants to play, I know that. We've got to make sure in these situations we're doing the right thing."

Trubisky was injured when sliding on a fourth-quarter play in their Sunday-night win over divisional rivals Minnesota Vikings. Trubisky was hit on the left shoulder by Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

3:16 Highlights of the Minnesota Vikings' trip to the Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the NFL Highlights of the Minnesota Vikings' trip to the Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the NFL

Chase Daniel is Trubisky's backup in Chicago, and hasn't thrown a regular-season pass since 2016. He hasn't had more than two throws in a season since he was with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014.

Daniel is 1-1 as an NFL starter and has completed 51 of 78 for 480 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. He has also played for the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bears have finished last in the NFC North in each of the last four seasons, but are currently in first place in the division with a 7-3 record, ahead of the Vikings (5-4-1) in second.

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through our website skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL