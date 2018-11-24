Chicago Bears great Mike Ditka on the mend after mild heart attack

Mike Ditka is recovering in hospital after a mild heart attack

Chicago Bears great Mike Ditka is recovering after suffering a mild heart attack, his agent Steve Mandell has confirmed.

Ditka became the first tight end inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1988, after excelling in 12 seasons with the Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

He was part of the Cowboys team that won Super Bowl VI in 1972, but it was as a coach that Ditka achieved legendary status in Chicago.

Ditka took over as Bears head coach in 1982 and led them to their famous 46-10 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX, one that helped elevate William 'The Fridge' Perry to unlikely NFL stardom.

He suffered a heart attack in 1988 but was able to continue coaching, barring a spell away as an advisor while he recovered, until 1999 with his last couple of seasons as part of the New Orleans Saints.

Since his retirement from the coaching ranks, Ditka has spent much of his time in the broadcasting booth with CBS and more recently ESPN.

Mandell said: "Coach Ditka had a mild heart attack earlier this week. Doctors inserted a pacemaker, and he is doing much better.

"He appreciates the outpouring of support and expects to be home soon."