San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster arrested on domestic violence charge

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested on Saturday night at the team hotel in Tampa, Florida, on charges of domestic violence.

Foster was arrested by the Tampa police at the Grand Hyatt hotel on Saturday, where the team is staying before they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

An arrest report from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office said Foster was booked into jail where he is being held without bail.

The 24-year-old was drafted by the 49ers in last years draft as the no.31 pick overall.

Foster has 29 tackles in six games this season with no sacks, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries or interceptions.