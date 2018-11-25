San Francisco 49ers release Reuben Foster after arrest

Reuben Foster has been released by the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have released linebacker Reuben Foster after he was arrested on Saturday night at the team hotel in Tampa on charges of domestic violence.

Foster was detained by Tampa police at the Grand Hyatt hotel on Saturday, where the team is staying before they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

An arrest report from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office said Foster was booked into jail where he is being held without bail.

The 24-year-old was selected with the 31st pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and rated among the best prospects in his position.

Foster has 29 tackles in six games this season with no sacks, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries or interceptions.

He was previously charged in February with domestic violence, making criminal threats and weapons possession but the first two of those were dropped when his ex-girlfriend recanted her allegations.

Foster was sentenced to two years probation over the weapons charge and was warned by the 49ers over his future conduct - he was also suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.