New York Giants 22-25 Philadelphia Eagles: Hosts stun Giants to earn crucial comeback win

Jake Elliott kicked a 43-yard game-winning field goal with 22 seconds remaining as the Philadelphia Eagles rallied for a 25-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.

The defending Super Bowl champions trailed 12-0 early, 19-3 in the second quarter and were still down 19-14 in the fourth before the Eagles initially went ahead on a one-yard touchdown run from Josh Adams and then clinched a crucial victory with Elliott's kick.

The Eagles are now 5-6 on the season, one game back from the NFC East leaders - the Dallas Cowboys (6-5) and Washington Redskins (6-5) are tied for first. The Giants, meanwhile, had come into the game with two straight wins to give them faint hope of still making the playoffs but, with defeat, they drop back to 3-8 and are all but out of contention.

It was a finish few would have predicted based on the first-half evidence, however, as the Giants picked apart an injury-depleted Eagles defense that was missing its top four cornerbacks.

Rookie running back Saquon Barkley was the star, scoring two touchdowns - including a 51-yard scoring strike - on his way to 142 scrimmage yards. However, inexplicably, Barkley was awarded only five touches of the football in the second half, opening the door for the Eagles' fightback.

On the game-winning drive, Philly head coach Doug Pederson went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Giants' 42-yard line and Carson Wentz crucially completed a 12-yard pass to Nelson Agholor right before the two-minute warning. Adams then ran three times to milk time off the clock before Elliott made the go-ahead kick.

The Giants started back at their own 34-yard line with 16 seconds left but couldn't get anything done as they slipped to a desperately disappointing defeat.

The Eagles relied on their little-used rushing attack to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Wentz tossed a 23-yard screen pass to Corey Clement and the next six plays were runs, capped by Adams' score.

FIRST QUARTER

Giants 6-0 Eagles: Eli Manning 13-yard touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley (Failed two-point attempt)

Giants 9-0 Eagles: Aldrick Rosas 25-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Giants 12-0 Eagles: Rosas 51-yard field goal

Giants 0-3 Eagles: Jake Elliott 42-yard field goal

Giants 19-3 Eagles: Barkley 51-yard touchdown run (Rosas extra point good)

Giants 19-11 Eagles: Carson Wentz 15-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz (Corey Clement two-point conversion)

THIRD QUARTER

Giants 19-14 Eagles: Elliott 28-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Giants 19-22 Eagles: Josh Adams one-yard touchdown run (Adams two-point conversion)

Giants 22-22 Eagles: Rosas 29-yard field goal

Giants 22-25 Eagles: Elliott 43-yard field goal

Game's key stats NEW YORK GIANTS PHILADELPHIA Passing C/A Yds TD Int Passing C/A Yds TD Int Eli Manning 26/37 297 1 1 Carson Wentz 20/28 236 1 0 Rushing Att Yds TD Rushing Att Yds TD Saquon Barkley 13 101 1 Josh Adams 22 84 1 Receiving Rec Yds TD Corey Clement 5 45 0 Odell Beckham Jr 5 85 0 Receiving Rec Yds TD Rhett Ellison 4 77 0 Zach Ertz 7 91 1 Saquon Barkley 7 41 1 Alshon Jeffery 3 39 0 Sterling Shepard 4 37 0 Golden Tate 4 30 0 Total yards 402 Total yards 341

NFL Week 12 early-game round-up

Seahawks 30-27 Panthers

Russell Wilson threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns and Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired to lift Seattle (6-5) to a come-from-behind victory over Carolina (6-5).

After Graham Gano missed a 52-yard field goal with one minute and 40 seconds left in the game that would have given the Panthers the lead, Wilson found Tyler Lockett downfield for a 43-yard completion, setting up the winning kick.

The Panthers have now lost three games straight, spoiling a franchise-record performance from Christian McCaffrey, who had 237 yards from scrimmage.

Browns 35-20 Bengals

Baker Mayfield threw a career-high four touchdown passes as Cleveland (4-6-1) ended one of the NFL's longest winless streaks on the road with a victory over Cincinnati (5-6), which lost quarterback Andy Dalton to a thumb injury.

The Browns snapped a streak of 25 straight road losses from as far back as 2015 as they surged ahead 28-0 - former head coach Hue Jackson watching helplessly from the opposite sideline as a special defensive assistant with the Bengals.

Jaguars 21-24 Bills

Josh Allen scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter as the Bills (4-7) beat the Jaguars (3-8) in a game marred by a fight that led to the ejections of Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette and Buffalo defensive end Shaq Lawson.

Fournette scored twice to tie it at 14-14 in the second quarter. He finished with 95 yards on 18 carries before he was thrown out in the third.

Allen also threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Robert Foster in the rookie quarterback's first game since missing four with a sprained throwing elbow. The Jaguars, meanwhile, dropped their seventh consecutive game in their longest losing streak since a nine-game slide in 2016, which led to then head coach Gus Bradley being fired.

Patriots 27-13 Jets

Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes in leading the Patriots (8-3) over the Jets (3-8). Brady had just one TD throw in his previous three games, but connected with Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman against their AFC East rivals.

Rookie running back Sony Michel also registered a season-best 133 yards and a TD.

Raiders 17-34 Ravens

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for a touchdown and threw for a score, Cyrus Jones took a punt 70 yards for a TD and Terrell Suggs returned a fumble 43 yards to the endzone as Baltimore (6-5) beat Oakland (2-9).

Gus Edwards rushed for 118 yards as part of an effective ground game that enabled Jackson to pass just enough to keep the Raiders off guard and off the field.

49ers 9-27 Buccaneers

Jameis Winston threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns to help Tampa Bay (4-7) snap a four-game losing streak with a routine win over San Francisco (2-9).

Winston, benched last month after turning the ball over 11 times in 14 quarters, completed 29 of 38 passes without an interception.