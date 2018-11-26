Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton out for season with thumb injury

Andy Dalton has thrown 21 touchdown passes this season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is out for the season with a thumb injury.

Dalton hurt the thumb on his passing hand when he tried to recover a fumble in the second half of Sunday's 35-20 rout by the Cleveland Browns.

He was placed on injured reserve after tests on Monday revealed he had sustained ligament damage that will likely require surgery.

The Bengals, who have lost five of their past six games, now have 13 players on injured reserve but they claimed quarterback Tom Savage off of waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeff Driskel, who replaced Dalton on Sunday and completed 17 of 29 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown, is likely to be the Bengals' starter for the remainder of the season.

"The more you get out there and the more you play well, the more confidence you are going to get in yourself and the people around you," Driskel said.